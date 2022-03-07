In Pictures: Newly operational Pune Metro sees good turnout on second day

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Pune Metro, operating on two routes, is being availed by a large number of passengers. The two routes, both with five stations, are: 5 km from Garware college to Vanaz station, and 7 km from Pimpri Chhichwad Municipal Corporation to Phugewadi.

Pune: Central GST emerges champion in inter-office athletics meet More from Pune The minimum fare has been kept at Rs 10 and the maximum fare is Rs 20, while Rs 30 is for a round trip. The frequency of trains is 30 minutes. The facility will be open to the public from 8am to 9pm every day. At least 21,000 people took their first ride on Pune Metro on its the inaugural day on Sunday. Till 9pm on Sunday, Garware college to Vanaz station route saw 15,842 commuters taking the ride while PCMC to Phugewadi route had 4,616 passengers. People were seen taking selfies to register their first ride. On Sunday, PM Modi, who inaugurated the two stretches totalling 12 km, was accompanied by students of Garware school and those from a school for special children as he travelled from Garware college station to Anandnagar station on Paud Road. The second day also saw a good turnout of commuters on Pune Metro. The entire phase one is schedule to be completed by the year-end.