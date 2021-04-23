Pune Metro registers first Covid death, 121 test positive

The MahaMetro, which is implementing the metro project in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad, recorded its first death due to Covid-19 Friday morning. The 54-year-old senior officer who worked as a general consultant with the project succumbed to coronavirus while undergoing treatment in his native place in Karnataka.

“He had gone Karnataka a few days where he contracted the infection. He died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital,” said MahaMetro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane.

In the first wave, MahaMetro had registered no casualties due to Covid-19. In the second wave, as many as 121 people have tested positive for Covid-19, Sonawane said.

“Of these, 30-35 people are undergoing treatment, some have been discharged, while others are in home isolation,” he added.

The MahaMetro said they were taking care of all the hospitalised as well as home-isolated patients. “For the hospitalised patients, each one has a medical policy as per the terms of our contract. Therefore, there is no problem regarding their hospital bills,” he said.

The MahaMetro said since the restrictions were imposed in the second wave, nearly 2,000 migrant labourers returned to their home states. As a result, Sonawane said, the work has been impacted by at least 40 per cent.

“Some workers have contracted Covid, while others have returned home. Due to depleted manpower, the pace of Metro work has been reduced by at least 40 per cent on both the corridors,” he added.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Metro officials said once the pandemic subsides and normalcy returns, they would make up for the loss.

The MahaMetro said all workers above 45 years of age have been vaccinated so far. “From May 1, as the new norm comes into effect, we will start vaccinating all of those above 18 years of age,” Sonawane said.