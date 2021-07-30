Ahead of launch, Pune Metro Rail successfully conducts first trial run on Vanaz-Ramwadi route

The trial run without passengers was officially flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also Pune district’s guardian minister.

As part of preparations for the launch of its service in October-November, the Pune Metro Rail successfully carried out its first trial run Friday on a three-kilometre stretch from Vanaz to Anandnagar on the proposed Vanaz-Ramwadi route.

“We hope to make the metro rail public on a five-kilometre stretch from Vanaz to Garware College by October-November,” said Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director of Maha-Metro. On July 10, Pune Metro Rail had conducted a technical run from Vanaz to Anandnagar.

The Pune Metro Rail project is being executed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro). It is developing two routes – a 16.6 km stretch from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate and a 14.7 km stretch from Vanaz to Ramwadi. The former route is elevated from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Shivajinagar and then moves underground till Swargate, while the Vanaz-Ramwadi route is elevated throughout.

Earlier, a trial run was also undertaken on the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate route on the six-kilometre stretch from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Phugewadi. Construction work on the remaining stretch is on the fast track, though marred by lockdowns.

With an eye on the upcoming civic polls, the ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) wants to start the operation of Pune Metro Rail on the two priority stretches from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Phugewadi and from Vanaz to Garware College at the earliest.

Pawar said 60 per cent of the work on the metro rail has been completed and Maha-Metro would speed up the rest. “The PMC should take initiative for extension of the underground metro rail route from Swargate to Katraj as an elevated metro rail is not possible on the stretch. Similarly, the metro route should be extended from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi,” he said, adding that the plan is to build a metro rail network in and around the city.