Pune Metro fast-tracks work on 11-km stretch to meet December deadline

The Pune Metro is prioritising the development of an 11 km stretch, including 6 km from PCMC to Bopodi and 5 km from Vanaz to Garware College, so that it becomes operational by its December deadline.

Gautam Birhade, executive director, Pune Metro Rail and in-charge of the Reach 1 and Reach 2 stretch of the metro route, said the stretch from PCMC to Bopodi is 45 per cent complete. The foundation of 317 of the 456 pillars is complete, and 256 pillars and 163 pillar caps are ready, he said. The casting of 1,704 of the 3,716 total segments is complete and 120 spans have been launched, he added.

“The construction of two stations in Fugewadi and Sant Tukaramnagar has been given priority,” said Birhade.

On the stretch from Vanaz to Garware college, foundation of 275 of the 311 pillars is complete while 212 pillars are ready and 131 caps have been constructed, he said. The casting of 1,086 of the total 2,576 segments is complete and 50 spans have been launched. The work on Anandngar and Garware college stations is being undertaken on priority, he added. Soon after civil work is completed, the Pune Metro will begin laying the rails — initially procured from the Nagpur Metro — on the routes, Birhade said.

The Pune Metro Rail has also awarded a tender of Rs 297 crore for the development of power supply substations, overhead power cables and the signaling system, said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer of Pune Metro.

Work has been started on 8.3 km of the route from Civil court to Ramwadi, and the deadline for its completion is September 2020. The foundation of 40 of the 328 pillars is complete while the first pillar will be ready by next week, he said.