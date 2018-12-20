Only 30% work done in 2 yers, Pune metro races against time to meet PM’s 12-km deadline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of completing 12-km of Metro lines by December next year has set a new deadline for the officials of MahaMetro, which is implementing the Pune Metro project.

So far, MahaMetro has been able to complete only 30 per cent of the work in the last two years on Corridor 1 and 2. Till now, it had been working with the objective of completing the five-km stretch between Dapodi and Pimpri on Corridor 1 by March, 2019.

“We will make all possible effort to complete the 12-km work on both corridors as declared by the Prime Minister,” MahaMe-tro general manager, Hemant Sonawane, told The Indian Express.

On Tuesday, speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of Hinjawadi-to-Shivajinagar Corridor 3 at Balewadi, the Prime Minister had said that 12-km of Pune Metro would be completed by December, 2019.

MahaMetro officials said their first priority was to get the Dapodi-Pimpri stretch going. “This 5-km stretch is our top priority. We expect to start the service on this route much before December, 2019,” Sonawane said.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director of MahaMetro, claimed that “much more than 12 km” of Metro would be completed by December, 2019.

Officials said the Pimpri-Dapodi stretch would have been completed by March-April next year but for the delay in land acquisition. “There was a delay from the Defence Ministry in clearing the land acquisition in Dapodi, Bopodi and Khadki area. This has hit work on Corridor 1,” said an official.

Dixit said that besides the Pimpri-Dapodi stretch, some work on the same corridor between Dapodi and Shivajinagar would also be completed before the end of 2019. “A few km of work on Corridor 2 will also be completed by that time,” he said.

Metro officials said underground work on Corridor 1 was set to start soon. “Underground work on the five-km stretch from Shivajinagar to Swargate will start soon. The tenders have been allotted and the private party will start the work soon,” an official said.