Pune metro project: PMC, SRA begin rehabilitation of families from Kamgar Putla

In a major push for the development of three interconnected stations located on as many metro routes, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) along with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has started the process of shifting around 1,000 families in Kamgar Putla slums to other SRA sites. The land will be handed over for the Pune metro mega infrastructure project in the heart of the city.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is planning to construct two interconnected stations, of two different metro routes, at the Shivajinagar godown site and the adjoining slums of Kamgar Putla in the first phase. In the second phase, it is planning to build a 160-metre tall commercial structure in order to create additional resources for revenue collection. The third metro rail route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar will also have a station in the premises.

“There are over 1,000 huts in the slum in Kamgar Putla. We have been holding discussions with slum-dwellers for long. Few had accepted the offer of rehabilitation but many were against it. The PMC has now issued notices to slum dwellers to vacate by May 31 after which the land will be acquired forcefully as per the provisions of law and handed over for the metro rail project,” said Nitin Udas, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the land is vacated and handed over for the metro project.

The process of acquiring the land has been speeded up with the SRA undertaking the rehabilitation process, he said, adding that the land would be handed over to Maha-Metro for the Pune metro project within the next two weeks.

SRA CEO Rajendra Nimbalkar said, “We have already started a special drive for registration of properties in the name of slum dwellers who are being rehabilitated to different SRA projects. We have so far registered 250 people and handed over the property in Vimannagar to them. A total of 400 people will be rehabilitated in SRA buildings in Vimananagar, 450 in Hadapsar and other locations.”

A temporary registration office has been set up in SSPMS premises near the Kamgar Putla, Nimbalkar said, adding, “We appeal to the slum dwellers to come forward and complete the rehabilitation process by registering property in their name. A team of SRA has been reaching out to them through a public address system, and also by holding discussions with their representatives and a local corporator.”

Pune Metro General Manager Hemant Sonawane said they are hopeful of getting the land in the next few days. “We have handed over the money to SRA for rehabilitation of slum dwellers. The Pune metro would soon increase the pace of work at the site after getting possession of the land. It will help in erecting pillars for an elevated route for Vanaz to Ramwadi and development of station,” he said.