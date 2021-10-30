Pune Metro ‘priority sections’ to be ready for operations by Dec-end

THE PUNE Metro Rail will be ready for commercial operations after two months as ongoing work on the priority sections will be completed in that time, while the entire 33-km Metro rail will be completed by December 2022.



The Pune Metro comprises 30 stations spread over two corridors, which run over a total length of approximately 33.1 km. “The work of Pune Metro is going in full swing and 65 per cent of it is complete, and soon the priority sections will be operational for passengers,” said Vinod Agarwal, Director of System and Operations of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), which is implementing the project.

The priority sections are Sant Tukaram Nagar to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware College. The entire project will wind up by December 2022.

Work at Sant Tukaram Nagar Station is complete, and work at Phugewadi Station is 90 per cent done. Work on priority section I (Sant Tukaram Nagar to Phugewadi) and section II (Vanaz to Garware College) is 50-60 per cent complete, while 80 per cent of the tunnelling work is over.

Electric OHE work is 50 per cent complete. The Range Hill depot work is 83 per cent complete whereas, 90 per cent of Hill View Park depot work is finished.



The command-and-control centre of the Pune Metro is being temporarily developed at the Phugewadi Station, while the permanent centre would later come up at Range Hill depot.