Pune Metro plans to acquire six-coach trains to cope with growing ridership

Soon, more people would be able to travel by Metro in Pune as Pune Metro has decided to use six-coach trains on the already operational route from PCMC to Swargate and from Vanaz to Ramwadi to cope with the expected 50 per cent increase in ridership after the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar stretch becomes operational in the next few months.

The Pune Metro started operations on Line 1 from PCMC to Swargate and Line 2 from Vanaz to Ramwadi in phases between March 2022 and September 2024. The total length of both routes cutting across the city is 33.28 km with most of it elevated and around 5 km underground.