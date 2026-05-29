Pune Metro plans to acquire six-coach trains to cope with growing ridership

Ridership expected to touch three lakh after Line 3 begins operations soon.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readMay 29, 2026 12:45 PM IST
Pune Metro plans to procure six-coach trains on Line 1 and Line 2 to handle rising passenger demand. (File Photo)Pune Metro plans to procure six-coach trains on Line 1 and Line 2 to handle rising passenger demand. (File Photo)
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Soon, more people would be able to travel by Metro in Pune as Pune Metro has decided to use six-coach trains on the already operational route from PCMC to Swargate and from Vanaz to Ramwadi to cope with the expected 50 per cent increase in ridership after the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar stretch becomes operational in the next few months.

The Pune Metro started operations on Line 1 from PCMC to Swargate and Line 2 from Vanaz to Ramwadi in phases between March 2022 and September 2024. The total length of both routes cutting across the city is 33.28 km with most of it elevated and around 5 km underground.

Line 3 — a 23-km stretch from Maan Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar — is all set to be operational in the next few weeks connecting the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park to the central part of the city in Shivajinagar. Commuters will be able to interchange to travel on Line 1 and Line 2.

The total average ridership per day on Line 1 and Line 2 reached 1,87,299 in March 2026. The Pune Metro has been using three-coach trains since its inception four years ago. “The total average ridership on Line 1 and Line 2 is expected to reach 2,75,000 to three lakh per day after the start of Line 3. Thus, it is going to be necessary to increase the capacity of trains to carry more passengers, so we will start procuring six-coach trains,” said Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), which is implementing the Pune Metro project. He said the Pune Metro needs to achieve a capacity to handle around six lakh passengers per day.

At present, there are 18 three-coach trains on the east-west Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor and 16 three-coach trains on the north-south PCMC to Swargate corridor. “There is a need to increase the number of trains on the east-west corridor by 15 and 12 trains on the north-south corridor,” Hardikar said.

With six-coach trains, the Pune Metro will also take up expansion of its depot at Vanaz and Range Hill, he said.

The Pune Metro has also started work on extending Line 1 from PCMC to Nigdi (4.4 km) and Swargate to Katraj (5.46 km) and Line 2 from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk (1.12 km) and Ramwadi to Wagholi (11.63 km). Work on Line 4 (31.64 km) from Khadakwasla to Kharadi via Swargate and Hadapsar and SNDT to Manikbaug will start soon.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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