Pune: Metro line from Swargate to Katraj gets civic body’s nod, likely to be operational by June 2026

A general body meeting of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday approved the proposed extension to the Nigdi-Swargate corridor of Pune Metro.

The 5.4-km-long stretch will be completely underground and will have three stations — Gultekdi Market, Padmavati Chowk and Katraj Junction.

The project will require a total expenditure of Rs 4,020 crore of which Rs 323 crore (10 per cent) will come from the Union government, Rs 485 crore (15 per cent) from the state government and Rs 485 crore (15 per cent) from the PMC. In addition, the state government’s contribution towards subordinated debt will be Rs 441 crore and PMC’s will be Rs 248 crore.

Atul Gadgil of Maha Metro said that before finalising the project, all three options about the elevation of the metro line were studied. “It was considered if the extension should be entirely underground, partially underground and completely overground. We have come to the conclusion that a completely underground metro will be feasible in this part of the city,” Gadgil added.

He informed that the metro line will require 26,115 square metre of land, mostly for stations, of which 90 per cent is owned by the government.

“We won’t face much trouble when it comes to land acquisition. There’s about 6,000 square metre of private land which we will be required to acquire from private entities. Rest of the land (17,188 square metres) is owned by PMC or state government agencies,” Gadgil said.

Although Maha Metro had initially planned a 16.59-km Corridor I from PCMC headquarters to Swargate, two extensions were proposed to the line. The first extension of 4.41 km from PCMC headquarters to Bhakti Shakti Chowk in Nigdi was approved earlier this year. Now, another extension has been approved.

Maha Metro will now approach the state government for approval (although an in-principle approval has been provided), followed by the central government. The tenders are expected to be issued in April-May 2022 and actual work is expected to commence in July-August 2022. The metro operations on this stretch may commence by June 2026.

Maha Metro officials said that it is expected that PMC will contribute the total fund of Rs 485 crore over the next four years, which is approximately Rs 100 crore a year.