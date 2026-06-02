From farms to train cabins: Meet the rural Maharashtra women set to steer Pune Metro

Years ago, Nikita Gujar travelled to Pune on savings earned from taking tuition classes and rode a metro train for the first time, wondering how it stopped at precisely the same spot at every station. Soon, she will be the one behind the controls.

Gujar is among nearly 100 women recruited and trained to operate Pune Metro Line 3, which spans 23.2 km. This all-women workforce has come from farms, labourers’ homes, and small villages across Maharashtra, on a journey as remarkable as the transport project they are preparing to run.

Gujar, 22, from Anjangaon Surji in Amravati district, also recalls being sent home from school because her family could not afford the fees. The incident only strengthened her determination to pursue an education. Gujar later studied at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and pursued engineering while balancing multiple jobs, including teaching tuition classes, to help support her family.

She also used her savings to travel to Pune, where she rode the metro for the first time. “I remember wondering how the train stopped at exactly the same place every time. Today, I know the answer,” she said with a smile.

Shweta Vijay Sonavane, 23, from Manerajuri village in Sangli district, balanced her education with household chores, caring for her younger sister, and helping with livestock while her parents worked as labourers. During her diploma studies, she walked about a kilometre each day to a nearby vineyard to use a family friend’s smartphone for online classes and examinations.

Sonavane never imagined she would one day operate a metro train. “I had to explain to my grandparents what a metro was by showing them videos on my phone. They only knew about regular trains,” she said.

Recruited and trained by Keolis, the corridor’s operations and maintenance partner, as part of an initiative to increase women’s participation in technical and operational roles, these women are now preparing to take charge of a project that will transform daily commuting in Pune.

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For Punam Gaykhe, 23, from Ahilyanagar, helping run her family’s tea stall late into the night before attending school the next morning was part of everyday life. Her parents worked as labourers to support the household, while financial pressures threatened her education.

When relatives questioned the value of educating a daughter, Gaykhe’s brother assured her he would work double shifts if needed so she could continue her education. She later moved to Pune to study engineering, working in a college library and taking on part-time assignments to cover her fees and living expenses.

Vidya Ganesh Bhurre, 26, from Pendhari village in Nagpur district, was working in a back-office role in Pune when she came across the metro recruitment drive and decided to apply. She said operating a train for the first time during training was both an emotional experience and a moment of immense pride.

Vidya Ganesh Bhurre (left) and Shweta Vijay Sonavane (Express photo). Vidya Ganesh Bhurre (left) and Shweta Vijay Sonavane (Express photo).

The 72-day training

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vamsi Krishna, deputy general manager at Keolis, said around 90 women train pilots and nine women supervisors have been recruited for the corridor. Candidates undergo aptitude and psychometric tests followed by an interview before being selected as train pilots.

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Krishna said the women train pilots undergo a 72-day training programme covering metro railway rules, safety procedures, signalling systems, train operations and communication systems. The programme includes practical and on-the-job training under the supervision of experienced staff, followed by a competency assessment before independent operations. He said similar efforts are being considered for other operations and maintenance positions.

“They have gone through a lot of struggle to reach here. Each of them has different stories and responsibilities,” Krishna said, adding that despite their difficult pasts, they are ready to storm into the future.



Piyush M Padwale is an intern with The Indian Express.