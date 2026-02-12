Pune metro Line 3 trial runs successful; Shivajinagar–Baner flyover to open next week

In good news for commuters travelling between Pune city and Hinjewadi, trial runs of the metro on Line 3 from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar in both directions have been completed successfully, bringing the project a step closer to commercial operations, likely by the end of March. Meanwhile, the flyover from Shivajinagar towards Baner and vice versa is set to open to the public next week.

The 23-km-long Line 3 of the Pune Metro, connecting Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, is among the most anticipated public transport projects in the city, aimed at easing the daily ordeal of commuting through congested roads. The Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park at Hinjewadi employs over a lakh people, many of whom rely on the existing road infrastructure, which has been under severe strain in recent years.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is executing Metro Line 3, which is being developed and will be operated by a private firm under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

“The trial run of metro rail on the 23-km route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar has been successfully completed, which is a step towards gearing up for commercial operations of the metro rail on the route. This is going to provide advanced, secure and fast metro service to citizens,” a PMRDA official said.

The official added that Line 3 would be a “real game changer” for the city. “It will be beneficial for thousands of employees of Hinjewadi IT Park, students of educational institutes and citizens visiting main commercial establishments. It is going to save a lot of travel time and reduce vehicular traffic congestion, reduce pollution and provide environment-friendly travel for the citizens,” the PMRDA officer said.

According to PMRDA, an application seeking permission to begin commercial operations will be submitted to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) shortly, and services are expected to commence, preferably before the end of March, after clearance. “The trial run of metro rail will continue almost every day from now. Work on the 23 stations is also progressing at speed. Stations that are complete will be operational by March end, while the remaining will be opened as work is completed. Some stations will be skipped for the public as development work will be ongoing,” the official said.

PMRDA also announced that the double-decker flyover on Ganeshkhind Road near the Pune University junction will be fully operational within a week, bringing relief from traffic congestion on the stretch. “The double-decker flyover will provide permanent relief for commuters using the road as it will end the problems due to traffic congestion. The work is in the last stages,” PMRDA said.

The double-decker flyover consists of a vehicular bridge on the first level and the metro route on the second level, both supported by single pillars. While the flyover arm from Aundh to Shivajinagar was opened to the public on August 20 last year, the arms connecting Shivajinagar to Baner and Baner to Shivajinagar are expected to be ready this week. Once opened, the flyover is expected to significantly reduce travel time and fuel consumption for commuters heading towards Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Shivajinagar.