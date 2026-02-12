Pune metro Line 3 trial runs successful; Shivajinagar–Baner flyover to open next week

According to PMRDA, an application seeking permission to begin commercial operations will be submitted to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) shortly.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneFeb 12, 2026 08:49 PM IST
pune metro,The 23-km-long Line 3 of the Pune Metro, connecting Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, is among the most anticipated public transport projects in the city. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

In good news for commuters travelling between Pune city and Hinjewadi, trial runs of the metro on Line 3 from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar in both directions have been completed successfully, bringing the project a step closer to commercial operations, likely by the end of March. Meanwhile, the flyover from Shivajinagar towards Baner and vice versa is set to open to the public next week.

The 23-km-long Line 3 of the Pune Metro, connecting Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, is among the most anticipated public transport projects in the city, aimed at easing the daily ordeal of commuting through congested roads. The Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park at Hinjewadi employs over a lakh people, many of whom rely on the existing road infrastructure, which has been under severe strain in recent years.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is executing Metro Line 3, which is being developed and will be operated by a private firm under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

“The trial run of metro rail on the 23-km route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar has been successfully completed, which is a step towards gearing up for commercial operations of the metro rail on the route. This is going to provide advanced, secure and fast metro service to citizens,” a PMRDA official said.

Must Read | Building Pune | After Nagar road, a double-decker flyover with a metro route to come up along Solapur road

The official added that Line 3 would be a “real game changer” for the city. “It will be beneficial for thousands of employees of Hinjewadi IT Park, students of educational institutes and citizens visiting main commercial establishments. It is going to save a lot of travel time and reduce vehicular traffic congestion, reduce pollution and provide environment-friendly travel for the citizens,” the PMRDA officer said.

According to PMRDA, an application seeking permission to begin commercial operations will be submitted to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) shortly, and services are expected to commence, preferably before the end of March, after clearance. “The trial run of metro rail will continue almost every day from now. Work on the 23 stations is also progressing at speed. Stations that are complete will be operational by March end, while the remaining will be opened as work is completed. Some stations will be skipped for the public as development work will be ongoing,” the official said.

PMRDA also announced that the double-decker flyover on Ganeshkhind Road near the Pune University junction will be fully operational within a week, bringing relief from traffic congestion on the stretch. “The double-decker flyover will provide permanent relief for commuters using the road as it will end the problems due to traffic congestion. The work is in the last stages,” PMRDA said.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Building Pune: 4.7-km double-decker elevated Metro rail-cum flyover extension to end Nagar road traffic nightmare

The double-decker flyover consists of a vehicular bridge on the first level and the metro route on the second level, both supported by single pillars. While the flyover arm from Aundh to Shivajinagar was opened to the public on August 20 last year, the arms connecting Shivajinagar to Baner and Baner to Shivajinagar are expected to be ready this week. Once opened, the flyover is expected to significantly reduce travel time and fuel consumption for commuters heading towards Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Shivajinagar.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
twitter

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Opponents, not enemies’: Parliament needs to remember Sushma Swaraj’s words
Jasmine Dhunna
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
IND vs NAM
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
Advertisement