Pune Metro Line 3 to support NCMC, WhatsApp QR tickets, UPI payments from Day 1

Ahead of the launch of Metro Line 3 services, the Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd (PITCMRL) has announced that its ticketing system will support the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), mobile app-based ticketing, WhatsApp QR tickets, Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) and manual ticket counters. NCMC cards, however, will be issued only at station counters after passenger services commence.

Metro Line 3, connecting Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, is awaiting clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CMRS). Once approval is received, services will begin on the first 12 stations, from Maan in Hinjewadi to the R.K. Laxman Museum station in Baner. The remaining 11 stations on the 23-station corridor are expected to become operational over the next few months.

According to PITCMRL, the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system has been installed at all 12 stations in the first phase. Each station will have five AFC gates—two for entry, two for exit and one wider gate for persons with disabilities. The agency said the system is designed to regulate passenger flow during peak hours and reduce congestion.

In line with the Centre’s ‘One Nation One Card’ initiative, Metro Line 3 will accept the National Common Mobility Card from the start of passenger operations. Commuters who already possess an NCMC will be able to use it on Line 3, as well as on Pune Metro Lines 1 and 2 and other metro systems that support the card. New NCMC cards will be available at Metro Line 3 station counters after services begin.

The corridor will also offer ticket booking through the existing Pune Metro mobile application. Initially, passengers will have separate booking options for Maha Metro’s Lines 1 and 2 and for Line 3. Once the planned interchange at District Court station becomes operational, the app is expected to allow end-to-end journey planning across the integrated Pune Metro network.

Passengers will also be able to generate QR-code tickets through WhatsApp. Those opting for offline ticketing can purchase tickets from TVMs or station counters. According to PITCMRL, the TVMs have been installed at accessible heights for persons with disabilities.

Metro Line 3 will support multiple payment options, including cash, UPI, debit cards and other digital payment modes. Stations will also have QR and card scanners for ticket validation.

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“The smart ticketing ecosystem has been designed to offer multiple ticketing options while ensuring smooth passenger movement and inclusive access across stations,” a spokesperson for Pune Metro Line 3 said.