Pune Metro Line 3 to support NCMC, WhatsApp QR tickets, UPI payments from Day 1

The Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor, awaiting CMRS clearance, will also offer ticket vending machines and manual ticket counters.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 01:07 PM IST
pune metroMetro Line 3, connecting Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, is awaiting clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CMRS). (Express Photo)
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Ahead of the launch of Metro Line 3 services, the Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd (PITCMRL) has announced that its ticketing system will support the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), mobile app-based ticketing, WhatsApp QR tickets, Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) and manual ticket counters. NCMC cards, however, will be issued only at station counters after passenger services commence.

Metro Line 3, connecting Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, is awaiting clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CMRS). Once approval is received, services will begin on the first 12 stations, from Maan in Hinjewadi to the R.K. Laxman Museum station in Baner. The remaining 11 stations on the 23-station corridor are expected to become operational over the next few months.

According to PITCMRL, the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system has been installed at all 12 stations in the first phase. Each station will have five AFC gates—two for entry, two for exit and one wider gate for persons with disabilities. The agency said the system is designed to regulate passenger flow during peak hours and reduce congestion.

In line with the Centre’s ‘One Nation One Card’ initiative, Metro Line 3 will accept the National Common Mobility Card from the start of passenger operations. Commuters who already possess an NCMC will be able to use it on Line 3, as well as on Pune Metro Lines 1 and 2 and other metro systems that support the card. New NCMC cards will be available at Metro Line 3 station counters after services begin.

The corridor will also offer ticket booking through the existing Pune Metro mobile application. Initially, passengers will have separate booking options for Maha Metro’s Lines 1 and 2 and for Line 3. Once the planned interchange at District Court station becomes operational, the app is expected to allow end-to-end journey planning across the integrated Pune Metro network.

Passengers will also be able to generate QR-code tickets through WhatsApp. Those opting for offline ticketing can purchase tickets from TVMs or station counters. According to PITCMRL, the TVMs have been installed at accessible heights for persons with disabilities.

Metro Line 3 will support multiple payment options, including cash, UPI, debit cards and other digital payment modes. Stations will also have QR and card scanners for ticket validation.

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“The smart ticketing ecosystem has been designed to offer multiple ticketing options while ensuring smooth passenger movement and inclusive access across stations,” a spokesperson for Pune Metro Line 3 said.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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