Pune Metro Line 3 ready for July launch, full route to be operational by August end

He said Metro Line 3 will be started in phases, with the first starting next month and the second by August end, barring 4 Metro stations.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readJun 18, 2026 09:34 PM IST
Pune Metro Line 3 is ready for a July launch, while the entire route is expected to be opened to commuters by the end of August. (Express Photo)Pune Metro Line 3 is ready for a July launch, while the entire route is expected to be opened to commuters by the end of August. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
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The Metro Rail Line 3 stretch from Maan station to R K Laxman museum station on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route will operate from 6 am to 11.30 pm to match the timings of Line 1 from PCMC to Swargate and Line 2 from Vanaz to Ramwadi.

However, train services along the entire 23 km stretch — except for four stations of all 23 — will be ready for operations by August end, reducing travel time by half from one and a half hour to 45 minutes.

“We will be ready to start operations on Metro line 3 in July. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has conducted two visits and gave suggestions for the approval to run trains. We have complied by instructions and a final visit is scheduled for next week, following which a clearance certificate is expected,” said Anil Kumar Saini, CEO of Pune IT CIty Metro Rail LTd (PITCMRL).

He said Metro Line 3 will be started in phases, with the first starting next month and the second by August end, barring 4 Metro stations. “By December, operations will remain pending at only two stations while all others will be ready for operations. The entire project will be completed by March end next year,” said Saini.

He said that the CMRS has given an approval for the rolling stock — three coach metro trains — for a maximum operating speed of 85 kmph.

“Train timings on Line 3 will be nearly the same as that of Lines 1 and 2, starting at 6 am and the last train reaching Hinjewadi at 11.30 pm. The frequency will also be matched with that of Lines 1 and 2, which will be per 6-7 minutes. If needed, we can run trains at a frequency of four and half minutes. The frequency of trains will change according to the situation. The fare for Line 3 implemented by PITCMRL will be at par with Lines 1 and 2 operated by Maha-Metro as of now,” said Mitul Jhaveri, CFO of (PITCMRL).

The interchange foot over bridge from Civil Court Line 3 Metro Station is complete, he said, adding that Puneri Metro is also constructing foot over bridges from stations in Hinjewadi to IT company offices for the convenience of IT employees.

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PITCMRL has recruited 100 women for the all-women cadre of trained operators to run Line 3.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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