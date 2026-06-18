Pune Metro Line 3 ready for July launch, full route to be operational by August end

Pune Metro Line 3 is ready for a July launch, while the entire route is expected to be opened to commuters by the end of August. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

The Metro Rail Line 3 stretch from Maan station to R K Laxman museum station on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route will operate from 6 am to 11.30 pm to match the timings of Line 1 from PCMC to Swargate and Line 2 from Vanaz to Ramwadi.

However, train services along the entire 23 km stretch — except for four stations of all 23 — will be ready for operations by August end, reducing travel time by half from one and a half hour to 45 minutes.

“We will be ready to start operations on Metro line 3 in July. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has conducted two visits and gave suggestions for the approval to run trains. We have complied by instructions and a final visit is scheduled for next week, following which a clearance certificate is expected,” said Anil Kumar Saini, CEO of Pune IT CIty Metro Rail LTd (PITCMRL).