Despite safety clearance, Pune metro line 3 awaits CMO’s reply for inauguration

On July 23, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, granted provisional authorisation to commence passenger operations for the first phase.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneAug 14, 2026 08:52 PM IST
he first phase of 13 km will run from Mann Metro station to R K Laxman Museum metro station while the second phase of 10 km will run from Balewadi to Shivajinagar.he first phase of 13 km will run from Mann Metro station to R K Laxman Museum metro station while the second phase of 10 km will run from Balewadi to Shivajinagar. (File Photo)
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Nearly a month after the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) gave its approval for a 13-km stretch of the much awaited Metro Line 3, no response has been received from the Chief Minister’s Office for an official inauguration of the Metro rail.

Metro Line 3, connecting Hinjewadi with Pune city, was slated to bring an end to citizens’ daily traffic ordeals. Since its implementation has been delayed for various issues, a decision was taken to operate it in two phases. The first phase of 13 km will run from Mann Metro station to R K Laxman Museum metro station while the second phase of 10 km will run from Balewadi to Shivajinagar.

On July 23, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, granted provisional authorisation to commence passenger operations for the first phase.

“The approval granted by the CMRS for the first phase is a matter of great satisfaction for citizens of Pune and PMRDA. The project will play a vital role in reducing traffic in Hinjewadi IT Park while providing commuters with a safe, fast, and environmentally sustainable mode of public transport. This approval marks a major milestone for the project, and PMRDA remains committed to completing the remaining formalities expeditiously so that passenger services can commence at the earliest,” Abhijit Chaudhari, Metropolitan Commissioner, PMRDA had said.

After the CMRS approval, PMRDA had communicated to the Chief Minister’s Office to hold phase one’s official launch but got no response.

“We are awaiting response for the official inauguration of Metro Line 3. It can happen any time so we are preparing for the inaugural function,” said an official of PMRDA.

Back up preparations for the inauguration were made on the basis that either the Chief Minister or Prime Minister Narendra Modi would conduct the event, the official said.

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“Security needs to be prepared for the Prime Minister and this is being taken into consideration for the inaugural function preparation. If the decision to hold the inauguration is done on short notice, then we should not struggle to prepare for it. So everything is being kept ready. We want to be ready for either situation.”

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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