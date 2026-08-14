Despite safety clearance, Pune metro line 3 awaits CMO’s reply for inauguration

he first phase of 13 km will run from Mann Metro station to R K Laxman Museum metro station while the second phase of 10 km will run from Balewadi to Shivajinagar. (File Photo)

Nearly a month after the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) gave its approval for a 13-km stretch of the much awaited Metro Line 3, no response has been received from the Chief Minister’s Office for an official inauguration of the Metro rail.

Metro Line 3, connecting Hinjewadi with Pune city, was slated to bring an end to citizens’ daily traffic ordeals. Since its implementation has been delayed for various issues, a decision was taken to operate it in two phases. The first phase of 13 km will run from Mann Metro station to R K Laxman Museum metro station while the second phase of 10 km will run from Balewadi to Shivajinagar.