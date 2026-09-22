Pune’s IT commuters must wait more as poll code delays launch of Metro Line 3

Already facing long delays despite being ready to start operations, the public opening of the metro rail from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar in Pune has been delayed again due to the election model code of conduct, which will remain in force until the end of October for two Maharashtra Legislative Council seats.

The Metro Line 3 service from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is long-awaited, as it will connect the city to the IT park and enable IT professionals, in particular, to avoid road commutes.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for the state Legislative Councils of four states, including Maharashtra, to elect representatives from Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies.