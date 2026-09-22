Pune’s IT commuters must wait more as poll code delays launch of Metro Line 3

The long-awaited Metro Line 3 connecting Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar has hit another delay after the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections were announced, keeping the model code of conduct in force through October.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 22, 2026 03:03 PM IST
pune metroPune Metro Line 3, connecting Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, will open after the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections (File photo).
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Already facing long delays despite being ready to start operations, the public opening of the metro rail from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar in Pune has been delayed again due to the election model code of conduct, which will remain in force until the end of October for two Maharashtra Legislative Council seats.

The Metro Line 3 service from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is long-awaited, as it will connect the city to the IT park and enable IT professionals, in particular, to avoid road commutes.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for the state Legislative Councils of four states, including Maharashtra, to elect representatives from Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies.

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In Maharashtra, elections will be held for five seats vacating in December this year. Of these five, one is for the Pune Division Graduates’ constituency, and another is for the Pune Division Teachers’ constituency. The remaining three seats are from the Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nagpur divisions.

“The model code of conduct for legislative council seats will come into force with immediate effect in the concerned constituencies,” said Suman Kumar Das, Secretary, ECI, in the election notification.

Several delays

Developed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Metro Line 3 has suffered multiple operational delays. Pending clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) was previously cited as the reason for the delay.

However, that approval was received in July, and the public has been awaiting the inauguration ever since. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to inaugurate the line, meaning the event could only take place once an appointment was secured.

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“We have been ready to begin operations on Metro Line 3, where 12 stations are completely ready. However, the election model code of conduct has now come into force, so it will only be inaugurated after the elections take place in Pune,” said a PMRDA official.

In the meantime, PMRDA has decided to complete work on five additional stations so they can be inaugurated alongside the initial 12 planned for Phase 1. Metro Line 3 comprises 23 stations in total and integrates with the two existing operational lines running from PCMC to Swargate and from Vanaz to Ramwadi.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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