Metro relief for Pune’s Hinjewadi IT hub: check list of 12 stations on Line 3 opening by June 15

The operations of Line 3 till Shivajinagar will enable connectivity to the already operational Line 1 (PCMC to Swargate) and Line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi). (Photo by special arrangement)

Service on Pune’s highly anticipated Metro Line 3, running from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, will start by June 15, an official said. It will initially cover the first 12 of the 23 stations from the Hinjewadi side. The remaining stations will become operational in October.

“Metro Line 3, from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, was supposed to start by May 31, but the implementing agency has sought an extension to start operations from June 15. So the actual operations will be delayed a bit,” said Abhijeet Chaudhari, Metropolitan Commissioner of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

The elevated metro line is 23.203 km long and will reduce travel time between Pune’s central business district and the IT hub in Hinjewadi, providing major relief to lakhs of commuters amid traffic congestion. It will also benefit the area’s residents, as large-scale residential development has taken place in Hinjewadi.