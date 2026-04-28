Metro relief for Pune’s Hinjewadi IT hub: check list of 12 stations on Line 3 opening by June 15

The 23-km elevated Line 3 of Pune Metro will reduce travel time between the central business district and the IT hub in Hinjewadi.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneApr 28, 2026 01:16 PM IST
Line 3 of Pune MetroThe operations of Line 3 till Shivajinagar will enable connectivity to the already operational Line 1 (PCMC to Swargate) and Line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi). (Photo by special arrangement)
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Service on Pune’s highly anticipated Metro Line 3, running from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, will start by June 15, an official said. It will initially cover the first 12 of the 23 stations from the Hinjewadi side. The remaining stations will become operational in October.

“Metro Line 3, from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, was supposed to start by May 31, but the implementing agency has sought an extension to start operations from June 15. So the actual operations will be delayed a bit,” said Abhijeet Chaudhari, Metropolitan Commissioner of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

The elevated metro line is 23.203 km long and will reduce travel time between Pune’s central business district and the IT hub in Hinjewadi, providing major relief to lakhs of commuters amid traffic congestion. It will also benefit the area’s residents, as large-scale residential development has taken place in Hinjewadi.

Chaudhari said the metro line would start operations in phases, with the first phase starting by June 15, covering 12 stations from the Hinjewadi side. “The trial run for the metro route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar has been successful across the entire route,” he said.

Chaudhari said work on the 11 metro stations from the Shivajinagar side was ongoing. “The 11 stations will be ready by October, and then the metro service will be operational on the entire stretch,” he added.

The operations of Line 3 till Shivajinagar will enable connectivity to the already operational Line 1 (PCMC to Swargate) and Line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi), which are being extended on both sides.

Puneri Metro is the first public-private partnership-based metro project approved in the country. It is being developed by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, a special purpose vehicle created by a joint venture of the Tata group and Siemens.

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Chaudhari said, “The company will later release the schedule as well as the fare structure for the route.”

Keolis, a French transportation company, will maintain and manage 22 trains, 23 stations, and the ticketing system on the line for 10 years.

Stations to be operational by June 15

Megapolis Society in Maan, Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase 2, Wipro Technologies Phase 2, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Courtyard by Marriott, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, Orchid Hotel, Ramnagar.

Stations to be operational in October

High Street, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anussandhan, YASHADA, Savitribai Phule Pune University, RBI, Agriculture College, Shivajinagar, District and Sessions Court.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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