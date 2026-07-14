Wait for safety clearance further delays launch of Pune Metro line to Hinjewadi

Pune Metro is the first public-private partnership-based metro project approved in the country. (File photo)

Pune Metro’s much-awaited Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Line 3 will miss its July launch deadline, with operations on the route from Maan station to R K Laxman Museum station in Baner awaiting mandatory safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety.

An official of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) said the work was complete and the route was ready for operations. “The service cannot be started without the clearance from CMRS,” he added.

A CMRS team recently visited the city for a safety inspection, the official said, adding that the metro had complied with the authority’s past instructions.

Last month, Anil Kumar Saini, CEO of Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd, said, “We will be ready to start operations on Metro Line 3 in July. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has conducted two visits and made suggestions. We have complied with the instructions, and a final visit is scheduled for next week, following which a clearance certificate is expected.”