‘For whom?’: Congress accuses BJP of delaying Pune Metro Line 3 inauguration

According to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), the first phase of Line 3 is ready for operations. (File photo)

The Congress on Wednesday accused Maharashtra’s ruling BJP of delaying the inauguration of Pune Metro’s Line 3—running from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar—which authorities say awaits clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS).

“Even though the safety inspection of the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro is complete, the metro line is not operational. For whom has it been delayed?” said former Congress MLA Mohan Joshi.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced in Pune that the first phase of the metro line would become operational in May and the second phase in July.

“The state government has missed multiple deadlines. Passengers were expecting the first phase to start on July 15. That planning has also collapsed,” said Joshi.