‘For whom?’: Congress accuses BJP of delaying Pune Metro Line 3 inauguration

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The Congress on Wednesday accused Maharashtra’s ruling BJP of delaying the inauguration of Pune Metro’s Line 3—running from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar—which authorities say awaits clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS).
“Even though the safety inspection of the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro is complete, the metro line is not operational. For whom has it been delayed?” said former Congress MLA Mohan Joshi.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced in Pune that the first phase of the metro line would become operational in May and the second phase in July.
“The state government has missed multiple deadlines. Passengers were expecting the first phase to start on July 15. That planning has also collapsed,” said Joshi.
The Congress leader alleged that the inauguration of a new terminal at Pune airport was delayed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The BJP is similarly looking for an opportunity to take credit for the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro with a big event,” he said.
“The original schedule was to start operations on the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro in March 2025. Even after a year and a half, we still have to wait for the metro service on one of the busiest stretches. After March, different dates like September 2025, December 2025, March 2026, May 2026, June 15, 2026, and July 16, 2026 were announced for the inauguration. These turned out to be mere announcements. This is an example of the BJP government’s empty sloganeering and sloppy management,” the Congress leader alleged.
‘Safety clearance expected anytime now’
According to the metro’s implementing agency, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), the first phase of Line 3—running from Maan station in Hinjewadi to R K Laxman station in Baner—is ready for operations but awaits CMRS clearance. This stretch has 12 stations.
A PMRDA official said, “The CMRS’s suggestions have been complied with. The approval can be granted anytime now. The official inauguration will take place after that.”
The second phase, with 11 stations, is scheduled to be operationalised by August-end, he added.