First phase of Pune’s Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro set for July 15 launch

The first phase of the Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro (Line 3), covering a 12-km stretch, is set to commence operations from July 15. The remaining section of the corridor is expected to become operational within the next two months.

“The Chief Minister has instructed us to start Metro services from July 15. Accordingly, we are gearing up to launch the first phase of the project by then,” Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari told The Indian Express on Saturday.

However, the launch is subject to final safety clearance. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has already conducted a preliminary inspection of the 12-km stretch between Maan and Ramnagar.

“The final inspection is expected between June 15 and June 20. If no major issues are identified during the inspection, we should be in a position to start operations from July 15,” Chaudhari said.

While the Pune Metro network built by Maha-Metro was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no decision has yet been taken on who will inaugurate the Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro line, officials said.

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The first phase will include 12 stations, while the second phase will comprise the remaining 11 stations. The entire Metro corridor spans around 23 km and is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in Pune’s Hinjawadi IT hub, which witnesses heavy traffic snarls during peak office hours on weekdays.

The July 15 deadline follows directions issued by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a high-level “War Room” meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Thursday.

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During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed 20 major infrastructure projects across Maharashtra, including Pune Metro Line 3, and sought details on the progress of the Shivajinagar–Hinjawadi Metro project being implemented by PMRDA.

As some technical work on the route remains incomplete, Fadnavis directed that the first 12 stations be opened to passengers by July 15.

The Chief Minister had earlier instructed PMRDA to complete the first phase by June 30. However, PMRDA officials said certain ground-level works had been delayed. During the review meeting, Chaudhari informed the Chief Minister that Metro services on the first-phase section would begin by July 15.

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“Once this phase becomes operational, commuting will become easier for lakhs of employees travelling to Hinjawadi IT Park, and it will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the area,” Chaudhari told the CM.

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According to PMRDA sources, work on the remaining 11 stations will be completed on a war footing after the first phase is commissioned. The full 23.2-km elevated corridor, comprising all 23 stations between Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar, is expected to be operational within the next one-and-a-half to two months.

The Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro is being developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and is the first Metro project of its kind in the country. Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd (TRIL) and Siemens Project Ventures are the private partners in the project. The total cost of the 23.2-km corridor is Rs 8,313 crore.

Pune’s Metro network is being developed by two agencies — Maha-Metro and PMRDA. To ensure seamless travel across both systems, Fadnavis directed officials to implement an integrated ticketing system at the earliest so that passengers can use a single ticketing platform across the networks.

Expressing displeasure over delays in infrastructure projects, the Chief Minister warned contractors against missing deadlines.

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“Under no circumstances should infrastructure projects take more than three to three-and-a-half years to complete. Delays cause huge financial losses to the country and the state. Slackness in work will not be tolerated,” he said.

Officials said the meeting also reviewed other major Pune infrastructure projects, including the Pune Ring Road, the Mula-Mutha River Rejuvenation Project and the Pimpri-Chinchwad–Nigdi Metro corridor, with directions issued to expedite their implementation.