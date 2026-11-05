Pune Metro Line 3 gets records 50,000 ridership on Day 1

The Pune Metro Line 3 from Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar received an encouraging response from citizens on the first day of services, recording a ridership of approximately 50,000 on Wednesday.

The District Court station emerged as the busiest station on the corridor, recording nearly 25,000 passengers. The station serves as a major connectivity hub, providing seamless access to Pune Railway Station and facilitating convenient travel for passengers heading to different parts of the city.

Anil Kumar Saini, chief executive officer, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, said, “The response on the first day of passenger services has been overwhelming. We have received several appreciations from citizens for the seamless connectivity and the comfortable and faster travel experience offered by Pune Metro Line 3. It is encouraging to see people from different parts of the city coming forward to experience the new metro service. We are committed to providing a safe, reliable and comfortable commuting experience to the people of Pune.”