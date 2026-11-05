Pune Metro Line 3 gets records 50,000 ridership on Day 1

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in ... Read More
The Pune Metro Line 3 from Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar received an encouraging response from citizens on the first day of services, recording a ridership of approximately 50,000 on Wednesday.
The District Court station emerged as the busiest station on the corridor, recording nearly 25,000 passengers. The station serves as a major connectivity hub, providing seamless access to Pune Railway Station and facilitating convenient travel for passengers heading to different parts of the city.
Anil Kumar Saini, chief executive officer, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, said, “The response on the first day of passenger services has been overwhelming. We have received several appreciations from citizens for the seamless connectivity and the comfortable and faster travel experience offered by Pune Metro Line 3. It is encouraging to see people from different parts of the city coming forward to experience the new metro service. We are committed to providing a safe, reliable and comfortable commuting experience to the people of Pune.”
The ridership is expected to increase over the next two weeks as regular office and business activities resume after the festival holidays, he said.
Anticipating higher passenger movement, the train frequency schedule will be revised to provide services every five minutes during peak hours and every eight minutes during non-peak hours. The corridor is expected to reduce travel time to approximately 40 minutes, said Saini.
The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) facility also received a positive response on the first day, with passengers appreciating the convenience of using a single card for seamless travel across all existing Pune Metro lines.
Strengthening its commitment to sustainable and integrated mobility, Pune Metro Line 3 has also permitted passengers to carry bicycles on metro trains in response to commuter demand. The facility will encourage cycling and provide greater flexibility for last-mile connectivity.