Pune Metro to take legal action against miscreants defacing pillars on elevated stretch

Several pillars along the elevated stretch of the Pune Metro have been defaced within months of the inauguration of the mass rapid transit system, prompting the authorities to issue a warning to the miscreants. The Pune Metro authorities have also urged the city police and the civic body to safeguard Metro property and to help keep the network clean.

“It is unfortunate that a few people are defacing Metro property, mainly the elevated pillars, to put up advertisements and publicity material. We cannot keep a continuous watch on the miscreants, so we have written to the local police as well as the PMC to keep a watch…” said Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) – the implementing agency of the Pune Metro rail project.

He said the Pune Metro has decided to initiate legal action against those defacing the Metro rail property including pillars. “The legal action is a deterrent… The Pune Metro has taken a policy decision to not allow any advertisements on its pillars. Citizens should also help us in keeping the pillars clean,” Dixit said.

The Pune Metro rail has written to the local police to register cases against those defacing Metro pillars. Dixit said the defacement is more in the Kothrud area.

At present, the Pune metro is operational on two routes – from Pimpri to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware College that passes through Kothrud. The services of both the routes are going to extend to Civil Court shortly.

Meanwhile, to generate non-fare revenue, the Metro authorities have decided to allow advertisements in Metro stations and Metro cars. “We are exploring ways for non-fare revenue generation. No Metro can manage its expenses from fare collection alone…” said an official of the Pune Metro.