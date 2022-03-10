Pune Metro launches mobile application for ticket booking, enquiries

The Pune Metro has launched a mobile application to help people book tickets easily and to provide them information on the metro rail’s services.

The application called ‘Pune Metro’ can be used by both iOS and Android users and a user registration is required to access it, said Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), which is implementing the Pune metro rail project.

“The Pune Metro app has many useful features such as book ticket, fare enquiry, feeder services etc. A person can book one way, return or group tickets for more than 10 people,” it added.

Using the application, commuters can generate a QR-coded digital ticket which can be scanned at the gates in stations. The mobile app allows commuters to make payments via all types of payment options like UPI, credit/debit card, netbanking and digital wallets like Paytm, Freecharge, PhonePe and so on.

The commuters can also view active tickets as well as tickets from previous travels using the application.

In the fare enquiry section, the fare chart for both the corridors are given. The minimum fare is Rs 10 and the maximum is Rs 20 as of now for both the corridors. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Sant Tukaram Nagar and Bhosari cost Rs 10 whereas PCMC to Kasarwadi and Phugewadi cost Rs. 20.

Similarly, the cost of a trip from Vanaz to Anand Nagar and Ideal Colony is Rs 10 while that of Vanaz to Nalstop and Garware College is Rs 20. The fare for the return tickets between the terminal stations is kept at Rs 30.