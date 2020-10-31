Pune Metro launches contest to name its travel card, wants ‘identity’ linked to city

The contest is open till November 16.

Pune Metro has launched a contest wherein residents can suggest a name for the travel card for Pune. The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) said that instead of giving the card a generic name, the organisation wants to give it an “identity” linked to Pune City, and wants to invite residents to participate in the naming process.

The Metro is planning to launch its travel card as a “common mobility card” for Pune City, which will be accepted by other modes of travel as well.

“Once we near the commencement of operations, we will approach PMPML, cellphone-based cab services like Ola and Uber, and suburban railways, so the card can be used for these services as well,” said Hemant Sonawane, Public Relations Officer, Pune Metro.

The Maha-Metro said applicants can send their entries to contest@punemetrorail.org. The contest is open for all, and entries are to be sent with the full name of the contestant, along with their contact details and address. The contestant should provide the significance of the suggested name.

In 2017, PMPML had launched the Mi Card to encourage nearly three lakh monthly pass-holders to switch to digital passes and prepaid cards. However, it did not find many takers – only about 52,000 customers have switched to the paperless option. The Mi Card was launched with a similar idea to be a common travel card for all modes of intra-city transport.

