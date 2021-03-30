Grenade-like object found during Pune Metro excavation work, bomb disposal squad called in

Police said that the workers stumbled upon the object near the premises of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) on Baner Road.

The Pune Police and their Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) have launched a probe after a rusted grenade-like object was found during the ongoing excavation work for Pune Metro in Baner Road area of the city on Tuesday.

Police said that the workers stumbled upon the object near the premises of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) on Baner Road. Subsequently, police were informed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) of Pune City Police, Pankaj Deshmukh told The Indian Express, “It is an old and rusted grenade-like metal object. The BDDS team has been deployed and their experts are looking into it.”

Officials said after the preliminary examination, the object will be safely disposed by the BDDS team. In the past too, Pune has seen a few cases of old grenades being recovered during excavation work.

