Pune Metro faces tough competition from autos on Pimpri-Phugewadi stretch

THE PUNE Metro, which is slated for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of its nearly seven kilometre stretch from Pimpri to Phugewadi on Sunday, is in for a tough competition from much smaller modes of transport like three-seater autorickshaws and the PMPML buses. The reason: the smaller version of transport offers commuters the seven kilometre travel in a much cheaper cost than the Pune Metro.

Officials of MahaMetro, which is implementing the Pune Metro project, are however not worried about the ensuing competition from the autos. “Yes, there will be a competition. The autorickshaw, Ola, PMPML buses will offer complimentary service. If they are offering us a competition, it is good for commuters who have the option of making the right choice,” said Metro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane.

For a ride from Pimpri to Phugewadi, the Metro will charge a commuter Rs 20. For the same distance, the share-an-autorickshaw charges commuters just Rs 10. The share-an-autorickshaw plan is implemented in Pimpri-Chinchwad on 16 roads including the Pune-Mumbai highway. Only the share-an-auto plan offers cheaper ride, otherwise autos charge Rs 60-70 for the same ride.

“Why would the commuter want to pay double the price for the same distance? Anyway, most of the commuters for short distance prefer autos while for going to Pune station and Shivajinagar area, they prefer a PMPML bus,” ask Baba Kamble, president of Maharashtra Rickshaw Panchayat.

Metro officials said for first two stations, they will charge Rs 10. “After that till the end, we will charge Rs 20,” Sonawane said.

Kamble said the autorickshaws are available every minute on the Pimpri-Phugewadi stretch. Metro officials, however, said a Metro train will be available every half an hour on this stretch. “The moment one steps on the highway stretch, an autorickshaw is available in no time. Why would the commuter then wait half-an-hour for a Metro train?,” ask Kamble.

Another problem for the commuters is that they will have to travel half kilometre to go to the nearest Metro station. There are five stations between Pimpri and Phugewadi. Both Vallabhnagar and Nashik Phata stations are located a little distance away from the residential areas.

Auto drivers are now mulling further reduction in their rates. “If Metro is going to take away our commuters, then we will have to struggle further. As it is we have a tough competition among ourselves. We are contemplating reducing the rates to Rs 5,” said R Chitnis, an autodriver.