Pune Metro begins Chandni Chowk-Katraj extension, targets completion by 2029

Work for the extension project has begun simultaneously on Line 1, from Swargate to Katraj, and Line 2, an elevated route from Vanz to Chandni Chowk, officials said, adding that there will be eight stations in all. (Express File photo)

Pune Metro has launched its ambitious extension project to directly connect Chandni Chowk on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway to the city’s core, with underground tunnels bypassing Pune and Swargate, targeting completion by 2029.

Work for the extension project has begun simultaneously on Line 1, from Swargate to Katraj, and Line 2, an elevated route from Vanz to Chandni Chowk, officials said, adding that there will be eight stations in all.

The Katraj junction, which connects the Pune-Mumbai highway with the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass and Katraj-Kondhwa road, will be the last of the five stations, officials said, adding that traffic diversion is underway as the underground route passes through a densely populated area.