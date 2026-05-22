Pune Metro begins Chandni Chowk-Katraj extension, targets completion by 2029

The Katraj junction, which connects the Pune-Mumbai highway with the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass and Katraj-Kondhwa road, will be the last of the five stations

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneMay 22, 2026 04:33 PM IST
metro pune, Pune, Express NewsWork for the extension project has begun simultaneously on Line 1, from Swargate to Katraj, and Line 2, an elevated route from Vanz to Chandni Chowk, officials said, adding that there will be eight stations in all. (Express File photo)
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Pune Metro has launched its ambitious extension project to directly connect Chandni Chowk on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway to the city’s core, with underground tunnels bypassing Pune and Swargate, targeting completion by 2029.

Work for the extension project has begun simultaneously on Line 1, from Swargate to Katraj, and Line 2, an elevated route from Vanz to Chandni Chowk, officials said, adding that there will be eight stations in all.

The Katraj junction, which connects the Pune-Mumbai highway with the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass and Katraj-Kondhwa road, will be the last of the five stations, officials said, adding that traffic diversion is underway as the underground route passes through a densely populated area.

Line One runs from PCMC to Swargate and has been operational for a few years.

“The underground metro work between Swargate and Katraj is progressing rapidly. Hence, traffic management around the proposed metro station areas at Market Yard and Bibwewadi has been systematically and successfully rerouted,” said Chandrashekar Tambekar, spokesperson for Pune Metro.

Two TBMs each will be assembled underground at Swargate and Katraj to start the work

“The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) will be assembled soon, and work on the extension of the route to Katraj will begin,” said Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maha-Metro, which implements the Pune Metro rail.

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He said that the assembling of the TBM will be completed in the next few months.

Pune Metro and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) have jointly coordinated to ensure passenger convenience and safety while accelerating Metro rail construction work. Under this revised traffic arrangement, PMPML bus operations have been streamlined through route diversion. Existing BRTS bus stops in this stretch have been temporarily closed, and new temporary bus stops have been constructed and activated along the footpath side for passengers.

Similarly, the extension of operational Line 2 from Ramwadi to Vanaz is being done up to Chandni Chowk, which is a junction on the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass.

Tambekar said that as the Vanaz-Chandni Chowk route is elevated, soil testing work has started before pillar construction, and this extension route has to be completed by mid-2028.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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