Pune Metro extends deadline for Shivajinagar run to October

Commuters who were expecting that the Pune Metro will be extended till Shivajinagar by June or July are disappointed as the MahaMetro, which is implementing the Pune Metro Rail project, has now set a fresh deadline for the same. MahaMetro officials said they now expect to run Pune Metro up to Shivajinagar by October.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated two short stretches of the Metro – from Pimpri to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware – in March this year, MahaMetro officials had told The Indian Express that they were confident of running the service up to Shivajinagar from June, which had the potential of changing the entire traffic and transport scenario of Pune.

However, on Saturday, MahaMetro officials said they could not complete the work by June as they encountered some hurdles on the way. “We had to terminate the services of one of the contractors who had failed to complete the work of three stations as per the scheduled deadline. As a result, we had to appoint a new contractor. The appointment of the new contractor took some time which resulted in the delay in completing the work till Shivajinagar,” said Atul Gadgil, director of MahaMetro.

Another hurdle pertains to the handing over of defence land in the Khadki area. “The land was handed over by the defence ministry to us by May end. This issue was pending for nearly two years. Now the work on the stretch from Khadki to Shivajinagar is underway,” said Gadgil.

“We had set the June deadline but we could not get the work completed by then because of the hurdles. Now that the hurdles have become a thing of the past, we expect to run the Metro service up to Shivajinagar by October this year,” said Gadgil.

Officials said there are two stations in Shivajinagar. One is underground near the All India Radio and another near the Civil Court, which will be an elevated station.

Shivajinagar is a hub of Pune city where major educational institutes, markets, popular restaurants, hospitals and the headquarters of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are located. “Most of the crowd from different parts of Pune turn up practically every day in the Shivajinagar area where we are going to have two stations. Not only Pimpri-Chinchwad, even those from Talegaon, Lonavala, Chakan and Manchar come to Pune city every day. If these citizens travel by road, they get stuck in traffic. For them, the Metro service up to Shivajinagar will not only reduce traffic woes, but also help them reach their destinations quickly, in barely 15-20 minutes,” said MahaMetro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane.

MahaMetro said on Corridor One, 90 per cent work has been completed on the Bopodi and Dapodi stations. “On the second corridor, 80 per cent of the work has been completed on most stations… However, we plan to open all stations only by October,” Sonawane added.

As for the frequency of trains on both corridors, Sonawane said, “Currently, on the two short stretches, the trains continue to be available every half an hour. There is no plan as of now to increase the frequency as commuter count has dipped. After the initial joy rides on Metro trains, the number of commuters using the service has gone down. As a result, we are not planning to increase the frequency of the trains.”