Pune Metro, DRDO sign MoU for using biodigester technology to treat sewage at metro station

With its successful usage in the Indian Railways and Nagpur Metro, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) of the DRDO for adopting the Biodigester Technology for treating human waste and recycling water consumed in Pune metro rail.

“The Biodigester technology is an eco-friendly, cost-effective, decentralised, on-site human waste treatment technology that uses anaerobic microbial consortium. We will be able to conserve a significant amount of water in a state where water scarcity is increasing everyday,” said Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director of Maha-Metro.

He said that the decision was taken after its success for the Nagpur Metro rail and it would go a long way in the objective of Pune metro to adopt ecofriendly measures.

A K Singh, Director General-Life Sciences of DRDO, said human waste is an ever-growing problem in developing countries and improper disposal leads to contamination of drinking and ground water resources, which causes diseases. “The Biodigester technology developed by DRDE is an efficient and economic onsite alternative to the conventional sanitation techniques. It has proved effective in wide geo-climatic conditions by tweaking the design. It has been adopted by the Indian Railways leading to zero toilet discharge on tracks,” he said.

The present model helps in recycling of water which can be used for cleaning floors, washrooms and washing vehicles. “We are further improving the technology to have recycled water that would enable washing clothes and the ultimate goal would be to get potable quality water,” Singh said, adding the DRDE would be providing technical advice to Maha-Metro for its set up and maintenance.

Dixit said the Pune metro is estimated to have five lakh footfall every day and the Biodigester technology would be used at all the metro stations.

