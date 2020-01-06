Pune Metro Corridor 1: From Shivaji Maharaj to Shaniwar Wada, all get pride of place

Actor Yogesh Deshpande’s team spent four months on designing the exterior of the train. (File Photo) Actor Yogesh Deshpande’s team spent four months on designing the exterior of the train. (File Photo)

On December 31, last year, when the trial run of Pune Metro’s corridor 1 commenced, all eyes were on the train. Not because the trial run was being held at least three months before the train would have its first commercial run on the 5-km stretch from Pimpri to Dapodi, but because of its exterior design — spread across the entire length of the train were illustrative images of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the historic Shaniwar Wada, Mahatma Phule Mandai and Hinjewadi IT park.

Actor Yogesh Deshpande, whose team has spent four months on designing the exterior of the train, said: “Tabla and tanpura, which are an integral part of Pune’s rich tradition of music, have also been intricately drawn… Without Shaniwar Wada, Pune is incomplete and therefore, the fort has been give its pride of place on the Metro.”

“Likewise, Mandai, Pune’s famous vegetable market, is sprawled on both sides of the train. And so is Hinjewadi IT park, which has added another feather in Pune’s cap… The illustrations on the three coaches of the train are inspired by the cultural, historical, educational and industrial heritage of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad… The sketch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gives the Pune Metro a combative, tough and a respectable look,” the actor said.

While the graphic were designed and printed in Pune, they were pasted on the train in Nagpur.

The colour combinations on both sides of the train have been done keeping in mind Pune’s vibrant and energetic spirit, Deshpande said. “Orange colour, signifying enthusiasm and creativity, blue colour, which is a symbol of confidence, loyalty and intelligence, purple which denotes strength and ambition and green, which is about environment and source of energy, have been blended equally to provide a touch of class,” he added.

The trains would have the third and last coaches reserved for women. “The dedicated coaches for women will have pink as its dominant colour… It also has sketches of women from different communities,” Deshpande said, adding that the coaches have been given a separate identity to help women differentiate them from others.

The interior design, meanwhile, will be similar to other trains in the country, said MahaMetro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane.

Maha Metro MD Brijesh Dixit said the look signifies Pune’s all-inclusive character. “Pune Metro identifies itself with Pune’s famed spirit of unity and communal harmony and its bubbly character. The exterior design and colour reflects Pune’s key spots, culture, confidence and lush greenery,” he said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App