Pune Metro ramps up efforts to conserve water falling on elevated tracks

Committed to environmental conservation, Pune Metro has begun rainwater harvesting projects to ensure that the rain falling on its elevated concrete tracks goes into the ground and helps raise the groundwater table.

“Since the metro work was ongoing, rainwater harvesting and beautification of the medians were difficult. Both these works have been taken up now as the work of the metro elevated line is almost complete,” Pune Metro Executive Director Hemant Sonawane said.

Pune Metro has two lines comprising 33.2 km length from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Station to Swargate Station (Line 1) and Vanaz Station to Ramwadi Station (Line 2), of which 25 km is an elevated stretch. The line from PCMC to Khadki, Vanaz Station to Garware Station, PCMC to Civil Court, and RTO to Ramwadi are the elevated stretches of Pune Metro and they have been constructed by erecting pillars in the median of the road.

“The distance between two pillars of the metro is 25 to 30 metres and its width is 2 to 2.25 metres. Pune Metro viaduct is 8 metres wide and 25 km long. If rainwater falling on such a large surface goes into the ground through rainwater harvesting, it will help raise the groundwater table to a large extent. For this, Pune Metro has taken measures for rainwater harvesting in alternate pillars of the viaduct. The rainwater is brought to the settling chamber through the down take pipe and released into the soil through the fitter and borewell,” Sonawane added.

Considering the number of pillars being constructed for the elevated route at present, there will be around 250 locations where the rainwater harvesting facility will be in place, Sonawane said.

Pune Metro has planned and executed various measures for environmental conservation, such as the replantation of trees on metro lines, planting of new trees, installation of solar panels on roofs of metro stations, water recycling plants, biodigesters, planting of trees on the medians etc.

“Pune Metro is committed to environmental conservation. Pune city has a large number of trees and most of Pune is covered by dense vegetation. In line with this, Metro has taken up rainwater harvesting and beautification of the medians. This will only add to the beauty of the city,” Managing Director of Maha Metro Brijesh Dixit said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has beautified the road medians by planting shrubs at various places. Along the same lines, Pune Metro has started the work to beautify the road medians by putting good soil and planting shrubs. The beautification has also been planned along the lines of traffic islands so that there is no financial burden on Pune Metro. While executing the beautification work, Pune Metro has decided to do it on a cost-neutral basis, Sonawane said.

Setting up rainwater harvesting facilities on the Vanaz Station to Garware Station and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Station (PCMC) to Harris Bridge and Civil Court Station to Ramwadi Station stretches has been okayed and work has been awarded to a company. Along with the beautification of medians wherever possible, permission has been given to the company to put up two advertisement boards.

In addition to this, the company has been asked to build vertical gardens on metro piers at important intersections in the city. The company has to maintain the trees, lawn and vertical garden in the divisions for up to five years. Due to this planning, with median beautification, the metro will also get non-fare box revenue.