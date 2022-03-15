Pune Metro: Over 2.5 lakh commuters, Rs 35 lakh in revenue in 9 days

More than 2.5 lakh citizens have taken a ride on the Pune Metro Rail with over Rs 35 lakh as fare revenue collected by the company in the last nine days since its services were launched earlier this month, officials said Tuesday.

“The Pune metro rail service is getting tremendous response from citizens. There have been over 2.5 lakh passengers on the metro rail since its launch. The fare revenue collection has been over Rs 35 lakh in the last nine days since launch on March 6,” said Hemant Sonawane, spokesperson for Pune Metro Rail Project, which is being implemented by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro).

Sonawane said there are groups of senior citizens, children, women, college students along with families and individuals who are enthusiastically taking the experience of metro rail ride in the city, adding people are sharing their experience on social media.

The Pune Metro Rail Project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6 and it was opened for people in the afternoon. Presently, the metro rail is run on two stretches—5 km from Garware College to Vanaz and 7 km from PCMC to Phugewadi with five stations each. There are 27 rides in each direction of both stretches with a gap of half an hour starting at 8 am and ending with the last trip at 9 pm.

The Pune Metro Rail has kept the minimum fare at Rs 10 and the maximum at Rs 20 as of now for both corridors. PCMC to Sant Tukaram Nagar and Bhosari costs Rs 10 whereas the journey from PCMC to Kasarwadi and Phugewadi is Rs. 20. Similarly, the ticket fare from Vanaz to Anand Nagar and Ideal Colony is Rs 10 and Vanaz to Nalstop and Garware College is Rs 20. The fare for the return tickets between the terminal stations is kept at Rs 30.

Commuters can also book tickets on the Pune Metro mobile app from their mobile and make their travel seamless. The mobile application has many features such as Book Ticket, Fare Enquiry, Feeder Services etc. Through the Book Ticket tab, a person can book one way, return or group tickets for more than 10 people. Through this feature, a can decide and select the station and journey that they want to go for.