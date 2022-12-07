Pune Metro carries out trial run on 3-km underground stretch

IN A significant step towards starting Metro service across the city, Pune Metro on Tuesday successfully carried out a trial run on a 3-km underground stretch from Range Hill car depot to Civil Court interchange station.

Of the 11.4-km route from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Metro station to Swargate, six kilometres — from Shivajinagar to Swargate — are underground. Tunnel work was completed on June 4.

On Tuesday, a trial run was conducted on a 3-km stretch from Range Hill car depot to Range Hill elevated station, then from Range Hill elevated station to Shivajinagar station and on to Civil Court interchange station. This stage is important from a technical point of view. Currently, 85 per cent work on Pune Metro has been completed while remaining work is going on in full swing.

Underground works are technically very challenging. During the construction of the tunnel, large quantities of debris were brought up from 70-80 ft below the ground and disposed of properly. Also, for subway stations, ‘cut and cover’ technology is used and pits have to be dug and constructed from below. Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Budhwarpeth, Mandai and Swargate are very congested places and transporting goods and materials from these areas is very tricky. Trucks used to ferry goods and materials only between 12 am and 5 am.

The trial run began at 3 pm from Range Hill car depot. From the car depot, the train reached the Range Hill elevated station by moving on the ramp. From Range Hill elevated station the train reached Shivajinagar underground station and Civil Court interchange station. For the trial run, all departments of Metro including tracks, electricity, signalling, maintenance and operations were continuously working since last week. The trial run lasted 30 minutes and went as planned.

“Today’s underground Metro trial run was technically very challenging and complex. Employees of Pune Metro were working round the clock for it. I congratulate them all. In the next few months, the Phugewadi to Civil Court and Garware to Civil Court routes will be completed and opened for passengers,” Maha Metro MD Brijesh Dixit said.