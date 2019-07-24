Pune metro: Cabinet approves handover of 54.94 acres govt land to PMRDA

THE STATE Cabinet on Tuesday decided to hand over three plots of government land in the city to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) as its viability gap funding of Rs 812 crore for the proposed metro rail project from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.

Advertising

The state government will be handing over land designated for government polytechnic, dairy development and police department to the PMRDA. In all, the state government will be handing over 53.94 acres in response to PMRDA’s demand, including 26 acres of government polytechnic land on Ganeshkhind Road, 17.64 acres of dairy development department in Shivajinagar and 10.3 acres of Pune Rural Police and wireless department. The estimated cost of the metro route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is Rs 8,312 crore.

“The state government is supposed to provide Rs 812 crore as financial assistance to the metro rail project. So, the decision is to provide land for raising funds instead of direct financial assistance,” said the state government in a press release.

Accordingly, the PMRDA sought 54.14 acres of government land alongside the proposed metro rail route for raising funds through commercial and business use. The development authority said it was necessary and inevitable to get government land to raise funds for the project.

In October 2018, the state government issued a work order for the proposed 23-km metro line 3 from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar with the contract being granted to a joint venture of Tata and Siemens. The project is based on a public private partnership model to decongest traffic in the city by improving connectivity within the metropolitan region. This line will mainly cater to the information and technology sector.