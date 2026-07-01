Pune airport to get direct Metro connectivity via Kalyani Nagar station

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol directed Pune Metro authorities to construct a double-decker flyover from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, as part of the approved Metro route extension.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneJul 1, 2026 05:53 PM IST
Pune Metro Murlidhar MoholThe new route will link the airport with Metro services across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, reducing travel hassles for flyers.
Make us preferred source on Google

Air travellers in Pune will soon benefit from a new Metro route connecting Kalyani Nagar station to the airport in Lohegaon. The new route will link the airport with Metro services across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, reducing travel hassles for flyers.

“The new Metro line connecting Pune International Airport with the Metro has been finalised from Kalyani Nagar to the airport,” Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol said on Wednesday after a meeting with Pune Metro and civic body officials. Once approved by the Pune Municipal Corporation, the proposal will be sent to the Maharashtra government and then the Centre for final approval.

At present, passengers heading to Pune airport via the Metro get off midway at Yerawada station and then have to look for other modes of transport to reach the terminal. As a result, many avoid using the Metro and rely instead on private taxi services.

Last year, Mohol had directed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha Metro), the implementation authority for the Pune Metro rail projects, to provide options to connect the Pune airport to the city’s Metro rail network.

Also Read | Muralidhar Mohol seeks Rajnath Singh’s help for Pune airport expansion

The Pune Metro currently operates on Line 1 (PCMC to Swargate) and Line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi, with Kalyani Nagar station located on Line 2. The Civil Court station serves as an interchange for Lines 1 and 2 and will also connect the soon-to-be-operational Line 3 (Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar). The proposed Line 4 (Khadakwasla to Kharadi) will also link to Kalyani Nagar station, enabling airport connectivity from all four Metro lines.

Double-decker flyover on the cards

Mohol also directed Pune Metro authorities to build a double-decker flyover from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, as part of the approved Metro route extension. “It has been decided to build a double-decker flyover from Garbage Depot to Chandni Chowk, with the first deck for vehicles and the upper deck for the Metro. This will reduce traffic congestion on Paud Road, where the extended Metro line from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk is being developed. The Pune Metro administration has been given instructions to prepare a revised route plan soon,” he added.

Mohol also asked the Metro administration to plan a double-decker flyover from Paud Phata to Vandevi Temple, saying it would provide relief to locals and commuters travelling from Deccan towards Warje. Around five signal intersections will be free of traffic jams, he added.

Story continues below this ad

Mohol further instructed the Pune Metro authorities to extend the planned Shewalewadi-Hadapsar-Katraj route up to Chandni Chowk-Wakad, ensuring Metro expansion in all directions of the city, and to prepare a detailed project report for this route.

He also undertook a review of the current status of proposals sent to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation: the Bhakti Shakti Chowk road expansion and additional Metro lines.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
twitter

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments