Pune airport to get direct Metro connectivity via Kalyani Nagar station

Air travellers in Pune will soon benefit from a new Metro route connecting Kalyani Nagar station to the airport in Lohegaon. The new route will link the airport with Metro services across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, reducing travel hassles for flyers.

“The new Metro line connecting Pune International Airport with the Metro has been finalised from Kalyani Nagar to the airport,” Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol said on Wednesday after a meeting with Pune Metro and civic body officials. Once approved by the Pune Municipal Corporation, the proposal will be sent to the Maharashtra government and then the Centre for final approval.

At present, passengers heading to Pune airport via the Metro get off midway at Yerawada station and then have to look for other modes of transport to reach the terminal. As a result, many avoid using the Metro and rely instead on private taxi services.

Last year, Mohol had directed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha Metro), the implementation authority for the Pune Metro rail projects, to provide options to connect the Pune airport to the city’s Metro rail network.

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The Pune Metro currently operates on Line 1 (PCMC to Swargate) and Line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi, with Kalyani Nagar station located on Line 2. The Civil Court station serves as an interchange for Lines 1 and 2 and will also connect the soon-to-be-operational Line 3 (Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar). The proposed Line 4 (Khadakwasla to Kharadi) will also link to Kalyani Nagar station, enabling airport connectivity from all four Metro lines.

Double-decker flyover on the cards

Mohol also directed Pune Metro authorities to build a double-decker flyover from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, as part of the approved Metro route extension. “It has been decided to build a double-decker flyover from Garbage Depot to Chandni Chowk, with the first deck for vehicles and the upper deck for the Metro. This will reduce traffic congestion on Paud Road, where the extended Metro line from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk is being developed. The Pune Metro administration has been given instructions to prepare a revised route plan soon,” he added.

Mohol also asked the Metro administration to plan a double-decker flyover from Paud Phata to Vandevi Temple, saying it would provide relief to locals and commuters travelling from Deccan towards Warje. Around five signal intersections will be free of traffic jams, he added.

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Mohol further instructed the Pune Metro authorities to extend the planned Shewalewadi-Hadapsar-Katraj route up to Chandni Chowk-Wakad, ensuring Metro expansion in all directions of the city, and to prepare a detailed project report for this route.

He also undertook a review of the current status of proposals sent to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation: the Bhakti Shakti Chowk road expansion and additional Metro lines.