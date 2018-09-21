Pune Metro: After 10 months, Defence Ministry gives green signal for transfer of land in Khadki stretch

Pune Metro construction. (File) Pune Metro construction. (File)

After sitting on a proposal by Maha-Metro for 10 months, the Defence Ministry on Thursday finally gave the green signal for the transfer of 10 acres of land for the Pune Metro project in Khadki area. “We are happy to announce that the Defence Ministry has cleared the Pune Metro right of way permission, as also the land transfer proposal for Metro stations,” said Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha-Metro.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is from Pune, had promised to get approval for the project as early as possible.

“The excellent support from the government of Maharashtra and the government of India, and all the elected representatives of Pune, has enabled Maha-Metro to get this permission to start work on this stretch,” he said, adding that work will start in a week’s time.

Dixit said meetings between Defence Ministry officials and top officials of the state government, including the chief secretary, had been going on for a couple of days. “I was also present at Wednesday’s meeting. The orders for transfer of land were received today,” he said.

Though the land has been transferred, the alternative land to be transferred in lieu of the land received has not been decided, said Dixit. “It will be decided soon. The state government will take the call, “ he said.

Maha-Metro Executive Director Ramnath Subramaniam said of the total 10 acres, a major portion was required in Khadki and Range Hills and a small portion of 20,000 square foot was required in Dapodi.

