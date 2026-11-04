90 women pilots take Pune Metro Line 3 forward

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

For months, they had been preparing for the moment when they would finally carry passengers. On Wednesday, as Pune Metro Line 3 began its passenger services, 90 women train pilots took charge of operations, turning months of rigorous training and testing into a moment of pride. For many of them, the excitement was not just about driving a metro train, but about seeing the city experience a service they had helped prepare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 on Tuesday, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar travelled on the metro. The person piloting the train was Pragati Birajdar, a 23-year-old Pune resident and the first Train Pilot (TP) of the very first batch