90 women pilots take Pune Metro Line 3 forward

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju
For months, they had been preparing for the moment when they would finally carry passengers. On Wednesday, as Pune Metro Line 3 began its passenger services, 90 women train pilots took charge of operations, turning months of rigorous training and testing into a moment of pride. For many of them, the excitement was not just about driving a metro train, but about seeing the city experience a service they had helped prepare.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 on Tuesday, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar travelled on the metro. The person piloting the train was Pragati Birajdar, a 23-year-old Pune resident and the first Train Pilot (TP) of the very first batch
An electrical engineering graduate from G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Wagholi, Birajdar underwent six months of training, followed by extensive testing. “We had been eager to drive with passengers for a long time. The training includes technical sessions, tests and examinations, after which we are allowed to drive independently. I am the first Train Pilot of the first batch,” she says.
For Prerna Chopade, 23, who graduated in electrical engineering from Mauli College of Engineering in Shegaon, the first day of passenger operations was an experience she will remember. Selected through campus recruitment, she too underwent six months of training before getting behind the controls. “I drove the first train which left the station at 6 am. People were celebrating when the train started today. It is a great feeling to drive a train and see so many passengers happy to experience the metro,” says Chopade, who is originally from Shegaon.
For Vaishnavi Bathe, 23, from Bhor taluka, the journey into metro operations has run alongside her engineering education. Having completed a diploma in electronics and telecommunications from Rajgad College in Bhor, she is currently in the final year of her engineering course. “I joined the metro through campus recruitment,” she said.
Tejashri Shinde, 23, from Shivadii village in Niphad taluka, Nashik, is part of the second batch of pilots. An electronics and telecommunications engineering graduate from KBT College of Engineering, Nashik, she recalls how unfamiliar everything felt when the training began.
Behind the training of these pilots is Amol Sabale, Train Operation Supervisor, who began working with the first batch in June 2025. The selection and training process involved interviews, psychometric tests, technical training, written examinations and weekly writing tests during the first six weeks. Pilots also had to complete a minimum of 200 km of driving before receiving clearance, based on their performance.