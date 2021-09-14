Pune: Merit list for FYJC third round out, students have 2 days to confirm seats

The merit list for the third regular round of admissions for first-year junior college (FYJC) was declared Monday with 9,261 students getting allotments against 56,635 available seats.

While the allotted students have until 6 pm on September 15 to confirm their admissions, more than 25,000 seats are likely to remain vacant.

Even for the current round of admissions, while over 56,000 seats were available, only 29,505 candidates applied for admissions, indicating that a large number of seats are likely to go vacant in junior colleges.

Meanwhile, in the current round, 2,314 students were allotted their first choice or preference college. Such students are expected to confirm their seats or else they would go out of the admission process till special rounds are announced, officials said.

The remaining students have the option to confirm or reject allotments by Wednesday evening.

A total of 1,12,925 seats are available in all streams for FYJC of which 38,975 seats have so far been confirmed, including 32,205 admissions through CAP, 3,913 through in-house quota, 2,280 through minority quota and 577 through management quota.

The state school education minister, who tweeted about the declaration of merit list on Monday, said, “A special round of admissions will follow. No student will remain without a college. There are sufficient seats.”

Further details are available on the CAP website.