Pune: Mercury drops as Cyclone Tauktae brings wind and rain to the city

Light to moderate rainfall is expected on Monday as well. (Representational Photo)

Sunday was a windy day for the citizens of Pune as Cyclone Tauktae, which was crossing the coasts of Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday evening, brought along wind and rain to the city.

Overcast conditions prevailed over Pune all throughout the day as some parts of the city also recorded some rain.

Shivajinagar recorded 2.8mm and Lohegaon reported 1.2mm of rainfall till 5.30pm. The day temperatures fell by more than 5 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 30.2 degrees and Lohegaon recorded 31.5 degrees Celsius.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Light to moderate intensity rainfall is expected on Monday as well.

The Air Quality Index of Pune. (Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune) The Air Quality Index of Pune. (Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality index, at 44, was in the “satisfactory” category.