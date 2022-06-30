Pune: Mephedrone worth Rs 1.4 lakh seized, one held

The anti-narcotics cell of Pune city police has arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized from him Mephedrone, known also as Meow Meow, worth Rs 1.4 lakh. A probe has been launched into the supply and distribution network of the arrested suspect, an official said.

The anti-narcotics cell received a specific input on Tuesday that a suspect was peddling banned narcotics in the Pune Camp area. Based on the information received, a trap was laid on the same day on the road connecting 15 August Square on MG Road in Pune Camp to Pulgate Chowk.

A bike-borne suspect, identified as Mohammed Ibrahim Tawhid Sayyed (23), was intercepted and detained for questioning. The police seized from him over nine grams of Meow Meow. They placed him under arrest, and seized his cell phone and bike.

Senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, who led the action, said an offence under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act was registered against the suspect at the Lashkar police station. A probe has been launched into the supply and distribution chain of the suspect, he added.

Mephedrone, also known as Meow Meow or While Magic is a synthetically manufactured stimulant of the amphetamine and cathinone category. Till the early 2010s, the drug was not included in the list of contrabands under the NDPS Act. But multiple seizures of large quantities of the drug and rising instances of its consumption as a narcotic in large cities, prompted authorities to include it in the list in 2015.