Pune Crime Files: How a cold case probe led police to mephedrone racket that used a delivery app

For months, a team from the Uttamnagar police station in Pune city was chasing fading clues for months in the case in which a 28-year-old historysheeter had lured a teenage minor girl to flee with him in July 2025. The case went cold with no concrete leads in sight.

The police had registered a case under kidnapping charges and invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Senior Inspector Raghvendrasinh Kshirsagar, who heads the Uttamnagar police station, recently cultivated a confidential informant and began tapping him for leads on the suspect in the kidnapping case.

Then, in the last week of March, the source provided information on the whereabouts of kidnapping suspect Sunil Gopal Rathod, 28, a resident of Kondhwe Dhawade, giving investigators their first solid lead in the cold case. But little did the police know that the breakthrough in a cold case would lead them to a sophisticated narcotics racket dealing in mephedrone, also known as Meow Meow.