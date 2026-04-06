Pune Crime Files: How a cold case probe led police to mephedrone racket that used a delivery app
What started as a search for a missing minor ended in the dismantling of a drug syndicate. Pune’s Uttamnagar police arrested a historysheeter, only to find over 300 digital transactions linked to a massive mephedrone supply chain.
For months, a team from the Uttamnagar police station in Pune city was chasing fading clues for months in the case in which a 28-year-old historysheeter had lured a teenage minor girl to flee with him in July 2025. The case went cold with no concrete leads in sight.
The police had registered a case under kidnapping charges and invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Senior Inspector Raghvendrasinh Kshirsagar, who heads the Uttamnagar police station, recently cultivated a confidential informant and began tapping him for leads on the suspect in the kidnapping case.
Then, in the last week of March, the source provided information on the whereabouts of kidnapping suspect Sunil Gopal Rathod, 28, a resident of Kondhwe Dhawade, giving investigators their first solid lead in the cold case. But little did the police know that the breakthrough in a cold case would lead them to a sophisticated narcotics racket dealing in mephedrone, also known as Meow Meow.
The turning point
The confidential informant’s input suggested that Rathod was in the Sinhagad Srushti area of Pune city. Accordingly, a trap was laid on April 1 by the team of Police Sub Inspector Akshay Patil. When the team zeroed in on him and detained him, his movements looked suspicious to the investigation. A thorough search of Rathod was conducted in the presence of witnesses, and the police recovered three grams of mephedrone from his possession.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam, who monitored the probe, said, “Along with three grams of mephedrone, our team also recovered two cell phones from Rathod’s possession. An examination of the cell phones revealed that he had done more than 300 transactions on PhonePe and Google Pay in a short period of time.”
“He had sent a total of Rs 5.5 lakh to around eight people and had received money from more than 250 people in small amounts. Investigation revealed that he had been receiving large quantities of mephedrone from over half a dozen suppliers and was selling them in small quantities to users. This was all part of a sophisticated drugs racket. But there is one more shocking aspect of this racket which was yet to come to the fore.”
As the police teams took the probe further, they identified more suspects who were sending drugs to Rathod. As part of the probe so far, police have identified nine racketeers and arrested six, including Rathod. The other five arrested suspects have been identified as Shubham Dahibhate, Rajan Nayar, Jatin Kadam, Mohsin Akbar Sayyed and Omkar Pawar alias Omi. Police further seized more drugs from these suspects.
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Senior Inspector Kshirsagar said, “Our investigation into the modus operandi of these suspects revealed that they were using a specific phone-based delivery application to move drugs between racketeers. The contraband was carefully packed in boxes and dispatched through these services, making it difficult to trace.”
“Preliminary checks suggest that the network had multiple layers, with intermediaries handling distribution to end users. We are continuing our search for the remaining suspects and tracking the full extent of the racket. We are also investigating the supply and distribution network.”
Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010.
Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune.
Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More