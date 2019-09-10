Pune: Mentally ill woman kills 6-year-old daughter

A 36-year-old woman, reportedly undergoing treatment for a mental disorder, allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter with a knife at Taware Colony on Monday, police said. A case on charge of murder has been registered against the accused at Dattawadi police station.

Advertising

According to police, the victim’s father is an employee of a software company and was planning to go to USA on an official tour. He was scheduled to attend a visa interview for the tour on Monday, they said.

The couple had picked up their daughter from school and was heading for the interview venue, police said. However, following a quarrel with her husband, the accused took her daughter to a relative’s house at Taware Colony.

Around 12.45 pm, the woman reportedly hit the child with a knife when the latter went to the kitchen to drink water. The woman’s relatives informed the police after the child succumbed to the injuries.

Police said they have sent the body for postmortem and were gathering information about the mental treatment the woman was undergoing. Her family, police said, has claimed that the woman was suffering from mental illness since 2015 and is undergoing treatment for the same.