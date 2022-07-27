Pune: Men posing as cops steal gold ornaments worth Rs 1.35 lakh from senior citizen

Two men posing as policemen cheated a senior citizen, a resident of Pune’s Khed, on Tuesday and escaped with his gold ornaments worth Rs 1.35 lakh, police said, adding that they are now on the lookout for the accused.

Jamaram Devasi (60), who runs a hardware shop, lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Talegaon MIDC police station on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, Devasi was going to his son’s workplace on a two-wheeler to deliver a lunch box on Tuesday afternoon when he was intercepted by two people who said they were policemen. The duo allegedly said that the police were conducting checks in the area and asked Devasi to remove his gold ornaments and wrap them in a handkerchief. The accused then took the ornaments from Devasi, saying they would wrap it properly, the police said. But they allegedly tricked him and escaped with the ornaments.

Police have booked the unidentified accused under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 170 (personating a public servant) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.