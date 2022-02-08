scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Breaking News

Pune: Group of men open fire at man in Bibvewadi

Thopte is a barber and runs a hairdressing shop in Bibwewadi. He had an argument with the accused three days ago, police said.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: February 8, 2022 9:04:07 am
Saravde pointed a pistol at Thopte and threatened to kill him, but Thopte, his brother and friends managed to flee from the spot, police said.

Several men have been booked for allegedly shooting at a man in Bibwewadi on Sunday night.

Anil Kailas Thopte (32), a resident of Shivshankar society in Bibwewadi, lodged the FIR in this case at Bibwewadi police station.

Police have booked Saurabh Saravde, Rupesh Sonawale, Nilesh Sonawane, Ganesh Jagdale, Anil Kamble and five others on charges of attempt to murder.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Thopte is a barber and runs a hairdressing shop in Bibwewadi. He had an argument with the accused three days ago, police said.

According to the police, the accused went to his residence in Shivshankar Society armed with sharp weapons and a pistol at 11 pm on Sunday. Saravde pointed a pistol at Thopte and threatened to kill him, but Thopte, his brother and friends managed to flee from the spot, police said. The accused fired two bullets from the pistol but missed Thopte, they added.

More from Pune

Investigation is underway to arrest the accused, police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 08: Latest News

Advertisement