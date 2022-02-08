Pune: Group of men open fire at man in Bibvewadi

Several men have been booked for allegedly shooting at a man in Bibwewadi on Sunday night.

Anil Kailas Thopte (32), a resident of Shivshankar society in Bibwewadi, lodged the FIR in this case at Bibwewadi police station.

Police have booked Saurabh Saravde, Rupesh Sonawale, Nilesh Sonawane, Ganesh Jagdale, Anil Kamble and five others on charges of attempt to murder.

Thopte is a barber and runs a hairdressing shop in Bibwewadi. He had an argument with the accused three days ago, police said.

According to the police, the accused went to his residence in Shivshankar Society armed with sharp weapons and a pistol at 11 pm on Sunday. Saravde pointed a pistol at Thopte and threatened to kill him, but Thopte, his brother and friends managed to flee from the spot, police said. The accused fired two bullets from the pistol but missed Thopte, they added.

Investigation is underway to arrest the accused, police said.