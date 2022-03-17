Pune: Men on high-end racing bike snatch woman’s gold ornament

Two men, riding a high-end racing motorcycle, snatched a gold ornament from a woman riding pillion with her husband on his bike in Chinchwad, the police said. Officials said they have launched a probe based on the preliminary description of the suspects given by the couple.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered at Nigdi police station under Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction by the woman’s husband. The incident took place on Tuesday night around 9.20 pm when the couple was on their way home on their bike after purchasing groceries.

When they were passing the stretch road in front of Rameshwar Temple in Sambhajinagar, the two men approached them from behind on the motorcycle and the pillion rider snatched the gold mangalsutra of the woman. The woman tried raising an alarm but the men fled. The couple later approached the Nigdi police station where an FIR was registered late on Wednesday.

Based on the description given by the couple, the police have launched a search for the suspects who are in their 20s. The complainant has also given police other clues about the suspects and the bike they were using based on which a manhunt has been launched.