Pune: Men break into vehicles parked near Shivajinagar court, say Police

Unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly breaking into and stealing valuables from vehicles parked near gate numbers 2 and 3 of Shivajinagar court, police said Monday.

According to police, Wakad-resident Prashant Ghodke filed a complaint in the matter claiming that unidentified men had broken windows of cars, damaged two-wheelers and stolen valuables from them. An estimated Rs 16,100 in cash, besides some documents and $20 were stolen, police said. Criminals reportedly also withdrew Rs 21,000 using a debit card, also stolen from one of the vehicles, they added.

Sub-inspector Prakash Mutnale said the complainant along with a few others had come to Shivajinagar early Sunday to take part in a marathon and had parked their vehicles near the Shivajinagar court. The theft came to light after they returned and found their vehicles were damaged, and money and other items were stolen.

