Pune: Members of Andekar gang arrested for manhandling cops

Pune city police have arrested five members of the Andekar gang for manhandling cops on patrolling duty in Pashan area. Police have identified the accused persons as Shivam alias Shubham Udaykant Andekar (25), Sairaj Kakade (23), Rahul Khetre (40), Sameer Tambe (31) and Shardul Dhoke (28).

Police said all accused are criminals on record. Also, Shivam Andekar, Kakade and Khetre were externed from the limits of Pune city in the past due to their alleged criminal activities.

On Thursday night, a police team on patrolling duty stopped a car moving suspiciously near Laman Tanda in Pashan. Accused persons sitting in the car allegedly manhandled and abused the cops. So, an offence was lodged against them at the Chaturshringi police station under sections 353, 504, 141, 143, 147, 149 of the Indian Penal Code. Team led by senior police inspector Anil Shevale is investigating the case.

In another case, the Pune city police on Friday intercepted a truck on Bhairobanala to Lulla Nagar road and recovered banned tobacco products worth Rs 29.5 lakhs.

Police arrested the truck driver and also booked five more persons in this case, including the suppliers and buyers of the gutkha products.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Wanavdi police station led by sub inspector Bholenath Ahiwale intercepted a truck going towards Lulla Nagar around 10 am.

During searches, cops recovered various banned guthkha products from the truck. Cops arrested the truck driver Revannath Nimbalkar (25), resident of Hadapsar. During interrogation Nimbalkar told the cops that gutkha products were brought from Ahmedabad in Gujrat as per the instructions of his employer Ganpatsingh Rajput of Balaji Transport. It was being taken to a godown in Gujarwadi in Katraj as per the orders placed by Mithun Navale, Nizam and Prakash Parihar from Pune.

