Pune: Medical students to hold silent protest against ‘excessive quota’ in PG courses

Medical students seeking admission to post-graduate courses in the state are planning to hold peaceful protests in Mumbai and Pune on Wednesday to protest against the 76 per cent reservation in these courses, leaving few seats available for open category students.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET-PG) was held in January this year and the admission rounds are underway across the state.

Of a total 972 post-graduate (MD/MS) seats in government medical colleges across the state, only 233 seats are available for open category students, while 2,024 students have qualified from the category. Fifty per cent of the seats, or 486 of them, are reserved for SC/ST/VJ/NT/OBC categories. The 16 per cent reserved seats for socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) quotas works out to 156 while 10 per cent total reserved seats for economically weaker section (EWS) quota is 97. This leaves only 233 seats in the open category.

“A candidate with 20th rank in the state is unable to secure admission while a candidate who belongs to the reserved category and holds the 3000th rank will get a seat,’’ the students pointed out.

“These students have been working so hard and for so long. It’s high time this injustice stops. Due to excessive reservation, meritorious students haven’t got the seats that they deserve. Even after multiple attempts, the government is not listening to us,” said a student.

In protest, the students, along with parents, will take to the streets of Mumbai and Pune on Wednesday. In Pune, the protest includes a candle-light march at the Sassoon General Hospital.

Dr T P Lahane, director of Medical Education and Research, said they were simply following the directives of the state government. “Parents of NEET-PG aspirants have moved the Bombay High Court. The matter is being heard in the court but no stay has been granted yet,” he said.