Pune: Medical store to come up on CoEP ground for faster delivery of medicines to jumbo hospital

The PMC has also appointed a private agency to process medical claims and bills under the state government scheme for patients seeking treatment at civic hospitals. (Express photo by Partha Paul/Representational)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee allowed an independent medical store to be set up on the premises of the jumbo hospital at College of Engineering Pune ground on Tuesday.

Till now, the PMC was providing medicines to the jumbo hospital from its centralised medical store at Gadikhana, but the increase in the number of patients has created difficulties in continuing the supply through this avenue, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said.

“The demand for medicines has increased with the rise in number of patients at the jumbo hospital, but availability of medicines is limited at the PMC’s centralised stores. The demand for emergency medicines can arise anytime and supplying the jumbo hospital from civic stores becomes difficult if a specific medicine is unavailable,” he said.

“It will take a lot of time if medicines are procured through a tender process. Instead, the agency operating the hospital will be allowed to set up an independent store on the premises and procure medicines from the market at rates approved by the civic body,” Kumar added. The PMC will pay for the medicines, he said.

The PMC has also appointed a private agency to process medical claims and bills under the state government scheme for patients seeking treatment at civic hospitals. The state government’s Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana enables poor residents to avail free medical treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh for serious ailments.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd