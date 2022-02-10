Pune: Medical shop owner robbed at gunpoint in Wanwadi

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons robbed a medical shop owner at gunpoint in Wanwadi in the early hours of Wednesday.

Rajesh Alkonda (39), resident of Ganj Peth, lodged a first information report (FIR) in the case at the Wanwadi police station.

The police said Alkonda was working at a 24×7 medical shop near Kedari Petrol Pump in Wanwadi. Around 3.45 am, two people came to the spot on a motorcycle. One of them pointed a pistol-like object at Alkonda. Then, threatening to attack him, the duo robbed him of Rs 5,000 and fled.

The police has booked the accused persons under Sections 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and launched a search for the robbers.