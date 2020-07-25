Pune medical dept collates guidelines, SOPs on Covid management, to be used as free resource

Residence of Sinhagad road gathered in huge numbers at a Covid testing facility which has started today at PL Deshpande garden, this is the first swab testing centre to start in a PMC park on Wednesday, Express photo by Ashish Kale, 22/07/2020 Pune. Residence of Sinhagad road gathered in huge numbers at a Covid testing facility which has started today at PL Deshpande garden, this is the first swab testing centre to start in a PMC park on Wednesday, Express photo by Ashish Kale, 22/07/2020 Pune.

In the last three months, the state Medical Education department has collected various guidelines and instructions on Covid-19 issued by regulatory authorities and compiled them in a series of eight compendia (collection of information about a subject).

This is a free resource that is being used at Covid hospitals and laboratories, and by district and state officials.

The series highlights various guidelines, standard operating procedures and government resolutions that need to be followed by both medical and paramedical professionals, district and state administrators, and laboratory in-charges who are involved in dealing with the pandemic.

At least eight compendia enlisting guidelines to be followed for Covid-19 have been drawn up by Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, secretary of Medical Education and Drugs department, Dr Rakesh Waghmare and others. Flowcharts that clearly explain facility operations such as training and manpower identification, clinical management guidelines, guidance on consumables and equipment, transport management and discharge protocol, and others have been included in the list.

All the information provided in the compendia are available in publicly-available sources and expected to help practitioners, administrators and every person involved in management of Covid-19, said Dr Mukherjee, adding that these are the only resource documents where all information is available and can be traced out.

Apart from this, the team also publishes daily reports on Covid-19 cases. The daily reports explain trends of cases in the country, state-wise distribution of cases and deaths, and date-wise trend of cases in India and Maharashtra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd